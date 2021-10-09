Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Quaker Chemical worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.06.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

