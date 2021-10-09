Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 91.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after buying an additional 277,164 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

