Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,246 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 379,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.44 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

