Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,250 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.88% of NETGEAR worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NTGR opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

