Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,789 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.70% of HNI worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 621,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

