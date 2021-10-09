Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,242 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $26,098,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

