Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $32.21 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,528,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $23.70 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

