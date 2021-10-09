Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Domtar worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

UFS stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

