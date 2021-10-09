BarnBridge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.89 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for about $24.56 or 0.00045054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $112.12 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,564,165 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

