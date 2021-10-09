Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.