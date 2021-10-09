Beacon One Day Volume Tops $11,034.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $11,034.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00044598 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

