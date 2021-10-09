Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 6.3% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 20.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $763,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

BECN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 133,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

