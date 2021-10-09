Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million and a PE ratio of -31.27. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

