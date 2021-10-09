BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $57.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

