Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 635,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

