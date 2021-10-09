Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.53

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.53 and traded as low as $14.45. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 2,124 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BELFA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

