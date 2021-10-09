BENQI (QI) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BENQI has a total market cap of $38.79 million and $3.66 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BENQI has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.