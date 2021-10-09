Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million.

BCYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

BCYC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

