BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,371.58

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $158,371.58 and approximately $273.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

