Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Bilibili worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Bilibili stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

