Binamon (BMON) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Binamon has a market cap of $24.92 million and $4.16 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

