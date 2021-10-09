Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) versus Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Financial Contrast

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.45 $3.81 billion $10.52 68.67 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $770.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Cytek BioSciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.