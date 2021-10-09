Biocept’s (BIOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.78. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biocept by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 112,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

