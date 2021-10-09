BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $37,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $30,171,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.96. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

