Birchcliff Energy’s (BIREF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

BIREF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 52,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.06. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.61.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

