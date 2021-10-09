BiShares (BISON) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, BiShares has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $163,993.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can now be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00009943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00138247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00089530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.54 or 1.00168253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.54 or 0.06445749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BiShares Coin Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,334 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

