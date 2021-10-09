Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $993.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002834 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009772 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,518,299 coins and its circulating supply is 22,375,186 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

