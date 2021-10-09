Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $116.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,524,646 coins and its circulating supply is 22,381,123 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

