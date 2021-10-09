BitBall (BTB) Trading 24.6% Lower This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,905.23 or 1.00092285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00537621 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004650 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.