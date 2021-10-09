Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Hits $165,599.50

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $165,599.50 and approximately $98.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 83.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,059.55 or 1.00020673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.66 or 0.00349982 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00593893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00240579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004697 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,618,379 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

