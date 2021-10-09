Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 237% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

