Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $623.07 or 0.01135850 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $11.76 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,855.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00346419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00325936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,867,956 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.