Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $177,324.43

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $177,324.43 and $1,069.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00045840 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

