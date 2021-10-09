Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $145,349.39 and approximately $115.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00043016 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.