Bitcoin Diamond Trading 31% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $443.64 million and $7.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00004337 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000806 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026353 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

