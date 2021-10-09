Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $88.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $68.87 or 0.00125541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00232489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00146667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

