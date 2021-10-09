Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $596.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00232807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00125888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00147998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

