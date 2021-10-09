Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Volume of $327.14 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $178.07 or 0.00323230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and $327.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,091.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $610.43 or 0.01108020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00351469 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043225 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,864,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.