BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $679.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,004,406 coins and its circulating supply is 4,792,952 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

