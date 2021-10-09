BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.25

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $497.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,006,681 coins and its circulating supply is 4,795,227 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

