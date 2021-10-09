Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.09 and $50.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,881.64 or 1.00084540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.56 or 0.00542648 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.