BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

