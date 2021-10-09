BITTO (BITTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $229.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. BITTO has a market capitalization of $695,746.38 and approximately $229.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.13 or 0.00550067 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.86 or 0.01101210 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

