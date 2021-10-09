BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $1.18 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00078591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00013578 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006414 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

