BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $10,962.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00508184 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,691,586 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.