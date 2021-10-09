BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,105,351 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 322.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105,351 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of Marathon Digital worth $209,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MARA. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

