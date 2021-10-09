BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.44% of Addus HomeCare worth $214,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

