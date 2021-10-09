BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of Cassava Sciences worth $209,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

