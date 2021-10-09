BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,915,226 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $226,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

