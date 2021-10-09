BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,610,172 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Medallia worth $231,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Medallia by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $990,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 545,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,940. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.